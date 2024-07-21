Brit Hume Notes That How @POTUS Announced His Decision to Withdraw Is An 'Interesting Choice'

"Interesting choice," comments Brit Hume about the method by which President Biden announced his decision to withdraw.

Interesting choice by @POTUS to announce his decision to withdraw in a letter posted on @X, not be releasing it through the usual channels. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 21, 2024

President Joe Biden is not the first U.S. chief executive to promulgate through Twitter items of the breaking and urgent news variety, though the practice of doing that is not currently as commonplace as at other times.

Transparency is vitally important to a presidency, and an administration's transparency or lack thereof is something that deserves but does not seem to attract enormous attention and scrutiny. A president must be able to adequately communicate information to the American people, and the American people must be able to be adequately informed about the president and his administration.