Erick Erickson: Some 'Who Oppose Trump Could Be Persuaded to Come Back by a Likable VP Pick'

"CBS News polling isn’t good for Biden and it is another reason Trump should consider someone for VP who comes across as likable," tweets Erick Erickson. "That’ll change this dynamic. Some of those who oppose Trump could be persuaded to come back by a likable VP pick."

Advertisement

CBS News polling isn’t good for Biden and it is another reason Trump should consider someone for VP who comes across as likable. That’ll change this dynamic. Some of those who oppose Trump could be persuaded to come back by a likable VP pick. pic.twitter.com/JPi0Hi5kDp — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 9, 2024

A follow-up tweet by Erickson interprets what poll numbers reveal about President Joe Biden's campaign messaging.

Also shows that Biden’s campaign message is 100% going to be about Trump and Trump can go in so many more directions on issues and the future. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 9, 2024

The first two of former President Donald Trump's now three presidential campaigns featured former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as the vice presidential nominee. Former Vice President Pence ran and won alongside former President Trump in 2016, and Pence ran and lost alongside Trump in 2020.

Several questions are worthy of consideration when contemplating how former President Donald Trump's selection of a vice presidential nominee may impact the chances of the Republican ticket being elected.

What is the most broadly-appealing definition of "likable"? The idea of likability does not resonate the same universally. Understanding what the broadest possible collection of voters consider to be "likable" is important to this exercise, as is understanding what likability means to particular segments of the voting population that the Trump campaign may feel it needs to court.

Did former Vice President Mike Pence help the Republican ticket in 2016 and/or hurt the Republican ticket in 2020? Perhaps his presence on both tickets was not electorally impactful, at least not enough to consider. Perhaps former Vice President Pence did impact the ticket but contrary to the outcome of one or both elections.

How have other Republican vice presidential nominees affected their party's electability? Consider former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (Wisconsin) running alongside Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) in a losing effort in 2012. Consider former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin running alongside former Sen. John McCain (Arizona) in a losing effort in 2008. Consider former Vice President Dick Cheney running alongside former President George W. Bush in two winning efforts in 2000 and 2004.

What political help does former President Trump most need? While many answers to this question may pertain to demography or geography, it is shortsighted to not also consider issues and policy.