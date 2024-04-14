Sen. Tim Scott: 'All Biden Has Done Is Allow Bad Actors to Question Our Loyalty to Our Allies'

House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'It's Critically Important That We Stand With Our Ally,...
Jacob B.  |  1:42 PM on April 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"Joe Biden keeps telling Israel to "show restraint" - first to Hamas, now Iran," tweets Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina). "All Biden has done is allow bad actors to question our loyalty to our allies."

Advertisement

Sen. Scott continues, "It's time we restore deterrence and send a message: America will ALWAYS stand by Israel and its right to self-defense."

That the president of the United States would essentially tell another nation to take it lying down is a sad commentary in itself, not to mention the calling into question of U.S. loyalty internationally that can result from it. The bad actors are the ones who should be told what to do.

Rogue regimes that do not respect the rule of law and do not respect other nations cannot be appeased. They cannot be appeased because they will not be appeased. A rogue regime that makes its mission the destruction of free peoples is not going to be deterred by a truckload of cash, international recognition, or a trade deal. Defenders of freedom should not attempt to legitimize the practices of nor do business with enemies of freedom. The snake pit of violent radicals is beneath the United States of America, and toying with snakes is a precursor to becoming snakebitten.

