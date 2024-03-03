Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls...
'By Defending Freedom': Sen. Ron Johnson Defines the Leadership 'Elected Republicans Need'

Jacob B.  |  1:53 PM on March 03, 2024
Greg Nash/The Hill via AP, Pool, File

"Elected Republicans need leadership that will effectively counter the left's destructive policies and put America first by defending freedom, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and the Constitution," tweets Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin).

Sen. Johnson explains, "Democrats know exactly what they want: grow government while plundering our kids' future, open borders, destroy our fossil fuel industry, and divide America for political advantage."

Those are pointed comments by the senator from Wisconsin, and not a word overstated. The agenda pushed and actions taken by Democrats demonstrate that they have no regard for the future, that they have no concept of a secure border, that they have no regard for our fossil fuel industry, and that they feel very comfortable attempting to divide America for political advantage.

The left has well-orchestrated methods to peddle its disregard for the Constitution, for life and property; to continue its attack on marriage as the God-ordained institution that it is and its attempted perversion of sexuality; to satisfy its reckless spending cravings with the nation's wealth; and to continue aiding and abetting moral decay. Effectively responding to the destructive policies and nonsensical ideological fantasies pervaded by Democrats and those on the left is an essential quality needed in Republican leadership.

In all electoral choices, those by the people and those by elected leaders, there is only one way to forward. As Sen. Johnson tweets, put America first; defend freedom; be fiscally responsible; cultivate free markets; and uphold the Constitution. That is the best path forward. That is the right path forward. And that is the only path forward. Choosing ignorantly will not cut it. Choosing based on personality will not cut it. Choosing based on a need to not leave fingerprints on the helm of a sinking culture will not cut it.

