Gov. Greg Abbott Tweets Picture of the Texas National Guard Guarding the Southern Border

Jacob B.  |  3:52 PM on February 18, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

"Thanks to the Texas National Guard for guarding the southern border and denying illegal entry into Texas," tweets Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas).

The image in the tweet is worth many words describing the disaster, both national security and humanitarian, that has befallen the U.S. southern border as a result of open borders policies pushed by President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. The volume of persons being dealt with is in the millions. The range of potential threats posed is from basic criminality to terrorism. Illegal immigration threatens the safety of a nation's citizens, and it disenfranchises those who are immigrating and who have immigrated legally. Immigration laws must be enforced. The immigration system must be allowed to function in an orderly manner. A nation must have borders, and those borders must be secure.

Tags: GREG ABBOTT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN SOUTHERN BORDER TEXAS

