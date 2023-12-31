'Kinda Insane': California, Facing $68 Billion Deficit, Giving Free Insurance to Illegal I...
Sen. John Cornyn tweets an inconvenient headline for the Biden administration

Jacob B.  |  4:16 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File

"U.S. oil production hit a record under Biden," reads a Washington Post headline retweeted by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). "He seldom mentions it."

This headline has to be an inconvenient one for President Joe Biden and his administration hours before the beginning of a year in which a presidential election will take place. It is worth wondering what John Kerry and other administration-appointed climate police think of such a headline, and it is worth watching to see how the administration itself and others on the left react to it. After all, Biden campaigned, won, and has governed with an extreme agenda when it comes to energy policy. Perhaps that is the reason he, as the Washington Post writes, "Seldom mentions it."

The political problem for President Biden presented by this is twofold. On the one hand, he will undoubtedly be tempted to tout the residual positive economic effect of such a record oil production development. But that will only lead to the source of the positive economic effect, which would be at odds with the agenda pushed by Biden and congressional Democrats. There is no way to sound the environmental alarm while also touting gas prices and economic well-being due to record oil production. On the other hand, it will be difficult for him and other Democrats to campaign against something that would be helping to lift our economy. Record oil production will spur on our economy in a major way, pouring cold water on the arguments against less restrictive energy policies. Thus, the president will probably seldom mention it.

Tags: ENERGY JOE BIDEN JOHN CORNYN OIL

