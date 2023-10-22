Sean Davis Calls Out Leader McConnell Over Statement on Defense Spending

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis calls out Republican Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) over a statement by the senator about defense spending.

Inciting World War III is fine as long as his defense contractor buddies make some warbucks along the way. https://t.co/ubHfTA9ytU — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2023

Here are the relevant remarks of Leader McConnell on CBS' 'Face the Nation':

If you look at the Ukraine assistance, let's talk about where the money's really going. A significant portion of it's being spent in the United States in 38 different states replacing the weapons that we sent to Ukraine with more modern weapons, so we're rebuilding our industrial base.

Sen. McConnell continued.

No Americans are getting killed in Ukraine. We're rebuilding our industrial base.

That is an astounding statement by the top-ranking Republican in the U.S. Senate. It seems to suggest that actual or potential foreign military conflict has a direct bearing on the building or rebuilding of our industrial base.

It is doubtful that Leader McConnell intended what he said in an inciting manner. Nevertheless, there is a perception, as illustrated by Davis' tweet, about the relationship between federal leadership in Washington, D.C. and the companies that manufacture what is necessary to provide for our nation's defense.