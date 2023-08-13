'If (Trump) dominates the first debate...': Scott Walker weighs in on the GOP primary

Watch: A house explodes in Plum, Pennsylvania
Jacob B.  |  3:56 PM on August 13, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

"If he dominates in the first debate," former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) tweets about former President Donald Trump, "he could rap up the nomination."

Walker served as governor of Wisconsin from 2011 to 2019 and ran for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election. Thus, the former governor is experienced in the scenario facing the candidates vying for the Republican presidential nomination.

Walker said on NBC's 'Meet the Press' that his advice to Former President Trump would be to "actually come to that first debate, make the case, be commanding." He says Trump taking charge of the debates "will pretty much put an end to it."

The first Republican primary debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23rd, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It could be that the first Republican presidential debate factors consequently in the GOP nomination process, and it could be that it does not. It could be that the polling is as inaccurate as it typically has been in previous election cycles, and it could be that it is more accurate this time around. One truth of the 2024 election cycle is that there is a tremendous amount of unknown amidst a backdrop of historical patterns in electoral politics.

In other words, we have sailed through these uncharted waters before.

