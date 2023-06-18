MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe...
Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine...
Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying...
Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a...
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti...
Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID...
Pompous press secretary? KJP sees herself as a 'historic figure'
Politifact covers Biden's claim that you can be thrown out of a restaurant...
Video allegedly shows a pedophile being busted 'To Catch a Predator' Style (watch)
Eva Longoria says movie about Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor tells 'his truth'
James Woods rewrites headline about Biden's son and ex-stripper
White House flasher upset vile people are weaponizing her 'moment of overwhelming trans...
Sen. John Fetterman gives some insight into the I-95 standstill deal
Handy chart proves there are more than two genders

Tea Party Patriots: 'When Biden took office, inflation was just 1.4%'

Jacob B.  |  3:11 PM on June 18, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

"Americans are worse off since Biden took office," tweets Tea Party Patriots, noting that the current inflation rate is more than 2.5 percentage points higher than when the president took office.

Inflation is price increases of goods and services over a year. The inflation rate, as of May 2023, is 4 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. March of 2021 was the last time inflation was recorded lower than the current rate.

Consumers are paying prices that are rising annually at more than double the rate that the Federal Reserve has stated is its inflation target, 2 percent.

President Biden and congressional Democrats have pushed an agenda that includes more spending, more taxes, more regulations, and constraining energy production capability. They have offered no serious solution to high inflation, as prices have increased at levels far above what should be considered normal.

The American consumer is certainly worse off than when the Biden administration took office.

Tags: DEMOCRAT INFLATION JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe Rogan APART
Sam J.
Dom Lucre tricks Lefties into reading/sharing BRUTAL thread about Hillary Clinton's Haiti corruption
Sam J.
Youngest UN 'Advisor' whining about fossil fuels DRAGGED after she BRAGS about flying to Rome for dinner
Sam J.
Joe Rogan DROPS Tom Nichols on his smug head for calling him a conspiracy theorist and BA HA HA
Sam J.
Here are some of the biggest WHINERS triggered by Elon Musk pushing 'vaccine expert' to debate RFK Jr.
Sam J.
Vaccine 'expert' writes a check his butt can't (WON'T) cash picking a COVID fight with Joe Rogan
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe Rogan APART Sam J.