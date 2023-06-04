Sen. Steve Daines (R-Montana) tweets a reminder of the fragility of freedom and calls for reckless spending to stop.

We live in the greatest country in the world, but freedom is fragile & never more than one generation away from extinction.



Let’s stop the reckless spending, stop bankrupting future Americans & start rebuilding confidence in our exceptional nation. https://t.co/JE7aDYY2YA — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) June 4, 2023

Sen. Daines’ tweet links to an article revealing that 90 percent of those surveyed in a recent Fox News poll are “extremely” or “very” concerned about inflation and higher prices.

The concerning inflation was recorded, as of April 2023, at 4.9 percent. Inflation is price increases of goods and services over a year. Purchases in April of 2022 are now 4.9 percent more expensive, according to the information published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. April of 2021 was the last time inflation was recorded lower than the current rate.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says 2 percent inflation is its goal, as the Fed has continued to increase the interest rate for federal funds in an attempt to achieve that goal.

Reckless spending during a period of high inflation is astounding. Democrats push an agenda that also includes, in addition to wasteful spending, raising taxes, over-regulating, and constraining energy production capability. There is no serious solution to high inflation being offered by Democrats, who have controlled Congress during and presided over a period of the highest inflation in decades.