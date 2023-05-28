“No real cuts to see here,” tweets Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) regarding the spending deal.
Fake conservatives agree to fake spending cuts. Deal will increase mandatory spending ~5%, increase military spending ~3%, and maintain current non-military discretionary spending at post-COVID levels. No real cuts to see here.
Conservatives have been sold out once again!
There is not a more urgent problem facing the U.S. today than out-of-control government spending. We cannot as a nation continue to spend dangerously.
