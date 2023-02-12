Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) tweets that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is “unfair” for millions of people who have worked hard and sacrificed to pay off student loans.

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is unfair for the millions of people who have worked hard and sacrificed to pay off their student loans. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 12, 2023

Not only is forgiving student loans a disenfranchisement of sorts to the millions who have repaid them, it adds another burden for taxpayers to bear at a time when reigning in the national debt and federal deficit should be a top priority, as should reducing out-of-control inflation.

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recently joined in arguing the unconstitutionality of the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness initiative.

Proud to join with Secs. @WilliamJBennett, Alexander, Paige and Spellings, as well as @DFIPolicy, to detail the many important reasons the executive branch cannot be allowed to spend taxpayer money without Congressional consent. #SCOTUS must stop Biden student loan sham. https://t.co/u7iQYHJFne — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 3, 2023

Debt is a terrible burden, and there are and should be means of debt reduction and debt freedom. However, one of the fundamental questions about this executive action is whether taxpayer dollars should be expended to repay student loans. President Biden evidently understands the answer to that to be yes, and he announced his student loan forgiveness plan weeks before the 2022 Midterm Elections.