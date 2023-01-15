Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) tweets that it is “long past time” for the federal government to end the “reckless” spending of taxpayer dollars and start living “within its means.”

It's long past time for Washington to end the reckless spending of taxpayer dollars and start living within its means. I'll be fighting with every tool at my disposal to finally end Biden's raging inflation crisis and bring fiscal sanity back to Washington. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 15, 2023

Inflation, the recorded annual price increase of goods and services, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was 6.5 percent from December 2021 to December 2022. During that period, the price of food increased by 10.4 percent, and the price of electricity increased by 14.3 percent.

In the past 20 years, the highest recorded levels of inflation have all occurred in the past 15 months, all during President Joe Biden’s administration. When the president assumed office, annual inflation was recorded at 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, the president characterizes the latest inflation report as “good news.”

As recorded annual price increases have hovered for months around levels not experienced in decades, President Biden and congressional Democrats have pushed policies replete with government spending, taxation, and regulations. The Democrat agenda does not seek to remove tax burdens from individuals and employers. In the Democrat agenda, pro-growth is an attribute of government, not a foundational element of a free market that allows employees and small businesses to be rewarded for their work and production. Deregulating so that bureaucratic obstacles are removed from companies and industries is a concept not found in the Democrat agenda, nor is unleashing U.S. energy production capability so that we are increasingly energy free and less beholden to foreign energy producers.