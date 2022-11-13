Former Gov. Scott Walker (R) lists several aspects of elections that “should be.”

Elections should be held on one day. Photo ID should be required. Ballots should be cast in person with exceptions only for military and homebound. Results should be known on the night of the election. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 13, 2022

Republicans keep attempting to inject common sense solutions into a political atmosphere in which common sense has been deemed unfit and extreme. Inflation should be far lower than nearly 8 percent. The southern border should be secure. The Biden administration should be abandoning its effort to bail out student loans. Congress should be lowering taxes as prices continue to rise.

Scott Walker served as governor of Wisconsin from 2011 to 2019 and ran for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election.