House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said “we have to change (the) subject” when we “hear people talk about inflation.” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California) responds to Speaker Pelosi’s statement.

Nancy Pelosi wants to change the subject away from inflation. The American people deserve a change away from Democrats’ one-party rule. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 23, 2022

When Democrats began what amounts to “one-party rule,” inflation was at 1.4 percent. It is now at 8.2 percent. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have held the ability to make policy with minimal if any consultation with Republicans over the past 21 months, during which time prices have increased at historic levels. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “The index for all items less food and energy rose 6.6 percent over the past 12 months, the largest 12-month increase in that index since August 1982.”

There is no changing the subject away from 8.2-percent inflation. When prices are increasing at such a rate, it is unavoidably the subject. Democrats pushed spending and taxation legislation under the guise of “inflation reduction,” yet inflation remains at a very (dangerously) high level. Democrats chose to pump more government spending into a high-inflation economy. Democrats chose not to remove regulations. Democrats chose not to reduce taxes. Democrats have used big government to address a problem, price increases that are beyond out of control, the solution to which is found in free markets, free enterprise, innovation and entrepreneurship.