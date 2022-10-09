Whether the U.S. can be energy independent is not a question. Whether the U.S. will choose energy independence is the question.

There is a template, recently proven to produce results, for U.S. energy independence. Republicans are bringing that back to light ahead of the Midterm Elections.

20 months ago, the U.S. was the #1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world. 20 months ago, the Keystone XL pipeline was under construction. 20 months ago, energy independence saved American families an average $2,500 in energy costs. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) October 9, 2022

America was a net exporter of energy just 2 years ago. The Biden Regime's radical Green New Deal policies have made us energy dependent on our adversaries. Make America Energy Independent Again! — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 8, 2022

Can we get back to being energy independent? Start saving your money. Food or fuel. https://t.co/IVKDw41j9s. 🇺🇸. #NHPolitics — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) October 9, 2022

The Biden administration’s tax, regulate and spend agenda works against unleashing American energy. Instead of obstacles to energy production being removed, regulations and taxes are added, burdening current producers and discouraging further innovation. The additional spending during high inflation further complicates matters as prices rise.

Under the banner of “green” environmental extremism, Democrats have long since abandoned even feigning support for policies that would make the U.S. energy independent. Despite the dangers associated with being energy dependent and the inevitable higher fuel prices, Democrats stubbornly and bitterly cling to climate accords and socialism.