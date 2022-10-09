Whether the U.S. can be energy independent is not a question. Whether the U.S. will choose energy independence is the question.

There is a template, recently proven to produce results, for U.S. energy independence. Republicans are bringing that back to light ahead of the Midterm Elections.

The Biden administration’s tax, regulate and spend agenda works against unleashing American energy. Instead of obstacles to energy production being removed, regulations and taxes are added, burdening current producers and discouraging further innovation. The additional spending during high inflation further complicates matters as prices rise.

Under the banner of “green” environmental extremism, Democrats have long since abandoned even feigning support for policies that would make the U.S. energy independent. Despite the dangers associated with being energy dependent and the inevitable higher fuel prices, Democrats stubbornly and bitterly cling to climate accords and socialism.

