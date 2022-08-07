As high inflation continues, Democrats continue to advocate policies that would result in more spending and more taxation. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans list three solutions for Democrats that would have an immediate impact on reducing inflation.

If Democrats wanted to get inflation under control, they could do it today by:

• Unleashing American energy

• Cutting the red tape of burdensome regulations

• And stopping the runaway government spending — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) August 7, 2022

The White House is controlled by a Democratic administration. Democrats hold effective majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. Thus far, the party in power has made no substantive effort to move real solutions forward, and many of the policies pushed by Democrats would worsen the situation.

Why would Democrats not take up pro-growth, economy-strengthening policies at this time?