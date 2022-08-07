As high inflation continues, Democrats continue to advocate policies that would result in more spending and more taxation. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans list three solutions for Democrats that would have an immediate impact on reducing inflation.

Trending

The White House is controlled by a Democratic administration. Democrats hold effective majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. Thus far, the party in power has made no substantive effort to move real solutions forward, and many of the policies pushed by Democrats would worsen the situation.

Why would Democrats not take up pro-growth, economy-strengthening policies at this time?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsinflationSenate Republicans