Scott Walker interprets the latest Democratic attack on corporations and profits (and ultimately, capitalism) by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

…employing too many people. We need more people dependent on the government (if liberals are to maintain control of the federal government). https://t.co/TQdPc3Xwkp — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 24, 2022

Elizabeth Warren on CNN: “We have too many corporations doing too much profit gathering…” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 24, 2022

Liberals are not derelict to remind us that they exist in a world where corporate profiting — people earning good money for doing good business — is problematic and, in their view, needs constant restraint by the federal government. That runs in contrast to the conservative mindset that profit-making businesses benefit the whole by employing people, keeping dollars moving in the economy, and providing quality goods and services.

Meanwhile, if it were not for an inflation-ridden economy, being presided over by the Biden administration in consultation with a Democratically-controlled Senate and House, there would undoubtedly be more profit-gathering right now in the United States by more corporations. Among the inhibiting factors facing U.S. companies are taxes, regulations, and the misuse of government spending in a misguided attempt to solve problems.

Recommended Twitchy Video