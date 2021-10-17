Electing Democrats has consequences, as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) points out.

We are living with exactly what Democrats want.

They want higher gas prices.

They want open borders.

They want massive spending.

They want to make people dependent on government.

Failed policies fail people.

Democrats are living in a fantasy world.

They deny reality.

The reality is high inflation primarily affects retirees and the poor.

The reality is high inflation primarily affects retirees and the poor.

Anyone on a fixed income is incredibly hurt by inflation.

Democrats must be made to contrast the proposals they have long advocated and campaigned on, such as open borders and out-of-control spending, to the actual results those initiatives have produced.