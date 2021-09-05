Republican lawmakers are pressing President Joe Biden and his administration for answers regarding Americans in Afghanistan, as reports of a hostage situation develop.

Joe Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. Members of Congress, including me and my office, have been working around the clock to get them out – and for days Biden's State Dept. couldn't even get out of its own way. Now there are deeply disturbing reports of a hostage crisis. https://t.co/EMGd5wWGxs

We warned all Americans stranded by President Biden would be hostages of the Taliban.

The Taliban is now making demands before allowing some to leave.

What's President Biden doing?

He's vacationing in Delaware.

This failed president must resign immediately or be impeached. https://t.co/zobvTTbq16

