For the most absurd thing you’ve read about Democrats in at least the last five minutes, we turn to Byron York, who shares a thread about a lawsuit filed by a group of Dems from the state of Texas.

The Texas Democrats who fled the state to stop a Republican elections bill from becoming law have now sued Gov. Greg Abbott. The lawsuit is really funny. Thread: — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 8, 2021

We are talking about Democrats who apparently were convinced that fleeing the state to stifle the passage of a bill was a good idea politically.

After fleeing Texas, the Democratic lawmakers allege they have 'suffered much anxiety and distress over the separation from their families.' They blame Abbott. https://t.co/QvQ4MVYQhR pic.twitter.com/llvZRrsQlP — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 8, 2021

“They blame Abbott.”

After fleeing Texas, the Democrats say they have 'lost much time from their homes and the companionship and care of their families.' They blame Abbott. — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 8, 2021

In addition, the Texas Democrats claim Abbott has violated their constitutional rights on the basis of race, 'in that certain plaintiffs are either black or white.' pic.twitter.com/3c0jFfRTVJ — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 8, 2021

The Texas Democrats also claim Abbott has violated their constitutional rights on the basis of color, 'in that certain plaintiffs are distinguishable based upon the melanin in their skin.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 8, 2021

The Democrats claim Abbott has violated their constitutional rights on the basis of creed, 'in that certain plaintiffs have expressed a faith or belief that every eligible citizen has a right to vote.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 8, 2021

The Democrats also claim Abbott has violated their constitutional rights on the basis of 'natural origin,' whatever that is. They apparently meant to say 'national origin,' because they add 'certain plaintiffs are descendants of persons born in other countries.' pic.twitter.com/DglOac0duq — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 8, 2021

The Democrats are asking a judge to issue a restraining order against Abbott. They also want the governor to pay their attorneys' fees and 'actual and punitive damages.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 8, 2021

Can you just imagine?