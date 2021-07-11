“Republicans want every legal voter to be able to cast a legal vote for the candidate of their choice.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie puts into effective terms the actual goal of voting reform measures pushed by Republicans. It is a refreshing counter to some of the outlandish mischaracterizations that have been made by the left.

Christie’s tweet is a follow-up to an appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week’ in which he drew a sharp contrast between the reforms that are being sought and the hyperventilating rhetoric being espoused by those in opposition.

Point made. Facts matter. A leftist narrative takes a shellacking.

***

