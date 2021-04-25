During the presidential campaign of 2020, the illusion was peddled that Joe Biden would somehow govern as a moderate if elected president. Now that he is in the White House and setting policy, it has become clear to any who were previously deluded that he is not, in fact, going to govern as a moderate. To use that term to describe the president or his administration is an expensive understatement.

One who knows well the non-moderate Biden administration agenda is House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California).

In President Biden's first 100 days, he's pulled a complete bait-and-switch. The Bait → He promised to govern with bipartisanship.

The Switch → He's governed as a socialist. pic.twitter.com/F9QTVrAEFz — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 25, 2021

The word bipartisan is not found in the vocabulary used by Democrats these days.

We all knew this would happen. This is no surprise. https://t.co/uxEuMsfhMk — @MisPatriot on Gab (@msjeannerogers) April 25, 2021

Disagree….he's governed as a communist dictator. How many EO's again? https://t.co/lQMvKLaDSm — Code Blue–Friend or Faux? (@DAWG_GONE_) April 25, 2021

Duhhh @GOPLeader we were ALL told he would do exactly what he has done .. any of you politicians who find this surprising has a different agenda. https://t.co/QIybp83HMA — rhondawest (@rhondawhaley) April 25, 2021

Joe Biden has been working diligently to compile a very liberal legislative record in Washington for years. How many times during his lengthy Senate tenure did he make concessions in the spirit of bipartisanship?

***