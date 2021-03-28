“The biggest power grab in the history of the country,” is how Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) characterizes a piece of legislation pushed by Democrats called H.R.1. Graham calls out the attempted federalizing of state elections as incongruent with the constitutionally-prescribed method of state-run elections.

#HR1 is the biggest power grab in the history of the country. pic.twitter.com/9dXFo1WYEE — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 28, 2021

Specific aspects of the bill mentioned by Graham as problematic include institutionalizing ballot harvesting, doing away with the voter I.D. requirement, taking over every election in every state, and making the federal election commission a partisan entity.

Yes it is. So what are you and the @SenateGOP going to do about it? @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/UjeK5HLfGH — Kat (@katastik65) March 28, 2021

#HR1 WILL be stopped at the Senate Floor … correct Mister Graham? Stop letting these constitutional laws be abused. https://t.co/GvUOU2eEQv — Bj Bednarski (@FoxytailRedhead) March 28, 2021

The potential implications of this piece of legislation are massive. Graham isn’t the only one sounding the alarm.

Rasmussen reports that by 75-21 Americans support voter id laws.HR1 would outlaw provision supported by three of every four Americans.Once again it is the Democratic Machine against the American people.Will all 50 Democratic Senators rerject their own people to obey the machine? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) March 21, 2021

Ah. So Democrats are allowed to ram through HR1 to unconstitutionally federalize elections/solidify the worst practices of the 2020 election but GOP legislatures aren't allowed to pass their own laws to prevent voter fraud & to bolster election integrity. See how this works? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 25, 2021

As Graham articulated in the interview, Democrats are employing their usual inventory of code words and phrases in an attempt to push Republicans into a political corner where no effective opposition of such an authoritarian agenda can be made.

***