“The biggest power grab in the history of the country,” is how Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) characterizes a piece of legislation pushed by Democrats called H.R.1. Graham calls out the attempted federalizing of state elections as incongruent with the constitutionally-prescribed method of state-run elections.

Specific aspects of the bill mentioned by Graham as problematic include institutionalizing ballot harvesting, doing away with the voter I.D. requirement, taking over every election in every state, and making the federal election commission a partisan entity.

The potential implications of this piece of legislation are massive. Graham isn’t the only one sounding the alarm.

As Graham articulated in the interview, Democrats are employing their usual inventory of code words and phrases in an attempt to push Republicans into a political corner where no effective opposition of such an authoritarian agenda can be made.

