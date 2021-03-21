Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) points out four ways the Biden administration has failed to solve the problems along the United States’ southern border. One of the failures Scalise mentions is the president’s inability to call the situation at the border what it is, a “crisis.”

Let's be clear: – Biden halted wall construction – Biden issued executive orders that encourage illegal immigration – Biden won't visit the border – Biden refuses to call it a crisis He's not serious about border security or solving this. Don't let him spin it differently. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 21, 2021

Having secure borders is a national security issue of the highest order.

History tells us of Democrats’ refusal to address the growing problem at the border. Why would anyone expect the Biden administration to reverse that trend?

***