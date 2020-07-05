House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has a message for Democrats. It’s only a few words, but it says a ton about the fundamental issue that Americans will be faced with as they prepare to go to the polls in a few months.

Elections are about the future. If Democrats decide to campaign on disdain for what America stands for, what does it say about the kind of future they want?

Predictably, some on the Left helped prove McCarthy’s point.

Eventually, Democrats are going to realize this wasn’t such a great strategy.

