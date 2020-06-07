Remember the media members and pundits who just a short while ago were freaking out about certain aspects of the nation being allowed to reopen? We were supposedly doomed because of the spread.

Jedediah Bila wonders where those voices are now.

Credibility is already a scarce commodity among the media ranks.

Their tune suddenly changed (or disappeared) regarding protests.

And it wasn’t just media.

Even scientists explained it away.

We couldn’t reopen until we could protest. But we still shouldn’t reopen, even though we should protest.

Got it.

