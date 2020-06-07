Remember the media members and pundits who just a short while ago were freaking out about certain aspects of the nation being allowed to reopen? We were supposedly doomed because of the spread.

Jedediah Bila wonders where those voices are now.

Every media voice who panicked about church gatherings and businesses opening up when it came to the coronavirus spreading and is now silent about the potential impact of these massive crowds of protestors on viral spread, should lose all credibility. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) June 7, 2020

Credibility is already a scarce commodity among the media ranks.

What credibility is left to lose? https://t.co/h8fOB8SVCa — Judy Hunter (@JHunter64079) June 7, 2020

They already have Jedediah. A LONG time ago. https://t.co/w5ChJ2SVJX — 🇺🇸🐞 Vickie (@vcarman) June 7, 2020

Too late. Any remaining credibility has vanished over the last few weeks. https://t.co/RQKCXHeFwv — Chris Creek (@80thChrisCreek) June 7, 2020

Their tune suddenly changed (or disappeared) regarding protests.

We couldn’t reopen until we could protest. But we still shouldn’t reopen, even though we should protest.

Got it.

