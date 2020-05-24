Dan Bongino has a question for Democrats living in Democrat-run states.

How does it feel to be a Democrat knowing that your blue state governors are fully committed to bankrupting you, your neighbors, and your families, because they think they can score a quickie political win? You must be disgusted. I’d hate to be you. Gross. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 24, 2020

Whatever could he possibly be referring to?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office deflected questions about a report from The Associated Press that the state sent more than 4,500 patients recovering from coronavirus to nursing homes by saying they followed guidance from federal agencies.https://t.co/Dn46XzQWno — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2020

IL Gov. Pritzker says it's not safe yet to hold indoor church services, but it's totally OK that construction workers travel to his Wisconsin horse farm to build his new house https://t.co/7gqmzcN3fD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 22, 2020

#BREAKING on @OANN: @GovWhitmer extends state's Safer-at-Home directive through June 12 – this is now the fifth time she's extended the order. #OANN — Adonis Albright (@AdonisAlbright) May 22, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has warned that key employees — including health care workers, firefighters, police officers and teachers — could be laid off if the state does not receive additional funding from the federal government https://t.co/zIrAkhrxti — CNN (@CNN) May 24, 2020

Do as I mandate not as I do: Gov. Northam spotted without a mask (or hood) while taking selfies on the beach https://t.co/i9qCYzDmLp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 24, 2020

Wonder if these governors even realize that people have had enough?

What a great question https://t.co/nn3skrtR0X — jeremiah isaac 🇺🇸 (@jeremi_isaac) May 24, 2020

You have to think that quite a few voters are going to be reflecting on many of the decisions made by Democrat governors during this pandemic.

