Former U.S. Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West (R-Florida) was injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, posts on his social media pages confirmed.

UPDATE: 1/2 According to law enforcement on the scene, a car cut LTC West off, resulting in two motorcycles colliding, one of which was his. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment.#PrayersForAllen — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

2/2

Family and members of Team West are at the hospital, and we will continue to provide updates. We appreciate the support and kind notes and solicit your continued prayers. #PrayersForAllen — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

As of late Sunday morning, Team West posted a new update that Col. West is resting, in stable condition and anticipates getting to go home on Monday.

Team West update: LTC West is resting and in stable condition. We anticipate him being released tomorrow and heading home. Thank you for your prayers and support. He will be taking a week off to recoup and looks forward to seeing you all again soon. #PrayersForAllen — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

Here is the official press release from his Facebook page:

On his drive back from the “Free Texas Rally” in Austin, TX, Lt. Col. Allen West was involved in an accident when a car cut in front of him. He is recovering, in stable condition, and has his family with him. Local law enforcement reported that “an unidentified vehicle changed lanes when unsafe in front of two motorcyclists. The motorcyclist attempted to brake, and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist. Both motorcyclists were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.” Allen West is currently dealing with a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations. Though these injuries are serious, Lt. Col. West stated, “I am alive by the grace of God.” He plans to continue to be a proponent for freedom and the state of Texas, and will resume his normal calendar of activities as given clearance by his medical team. LTC West thanks the public for their well-wishes and outpouring of support, and continued prayers on his behalf are appreciated.

The Kemp Family is praying that @AllenWest has a swift recovery. Great to hear that he’s heading home soon! #gapol https://t.co/e9tUoZlBUk — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 24, 2020

Lt. Col. West served our nation valiantly, earning the Bronze Star and three Meritorious Service Medals. We wish him a speedy recovery.

***

Update: