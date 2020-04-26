Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is a Democrat who, according to the Denver Post, is allowing his state to reopen many of its businesses on May 1st.

He calls it moving to a “safer-at-home” phase:

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday defended his decision to allow some businesses to resume operations next week, saying another month under a stay-at-home mandate wouldn’t eradicate the coronavirus from Colorado — and stressing that the upcoming changes are incremental and not a return to normal life.

“We would never classify this as a grand reopening,” Polis said, likening the state’s new “safer-at-home” phase to a hike in the Rocky Mountains.

While this certainly looks like a good sign for his state, some are wondering where the firestorm of media criticism is for him.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is on line one.

The media outrage over Kemp’s decision was relentless.

Governors are trying to figure out ways to do things that are in the best interest of their states.

Nevertheless, GOP bad.

***

