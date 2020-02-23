New fundraising numbers are out for the month of January, and they show that the RNC far outpaced the DNC and is in record-breaking territory.

From RCP:

New figures show the Republican National Committee raised $27.2 million last month, bringing its total this presidential cycle to $268.3 million, easily outdistancing Democrats’ $103.1 million.

What’s more, the FEC report shows that the Republicans have a whole lot more cash on hand than Democrats.

Trending

PJ Media:

According to the latest FEC report, the Republican National Committee has nearly 8 times as much cash on hand as the Democratic National Committee. The report shows the national GOP has $76 million in cash while the DNC has only $9.9 million.

And remember that last month’s cash was raised during the impeachment trial.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDonald TrumpFederal Election CommissionGOPPJ MediaReal Clear PoliticsrepublicansRNC