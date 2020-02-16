New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is not happy that President Trump is using “the official apparatus of government” for what “appears to be a political event.”

Come on. Doesn’t riding in Air Force One and ‘The Beast’ just come with the job?

Also, a “political event”?

Another day, another outrage.

