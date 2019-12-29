On Sunday morning’s edition of ‘Meet the Press,’ host Chuck Todd read from a Letter to the Editor found in the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper in Kentucky.

In the excerpt highlighted by Todd, the letter claims that those who support President Trump believe “fairy tales and lies.”

Chuck Todd plucks a Letter to the Editor to make the point that voters want to be lied to…especially numbskulls who believe fairy tales like Noah's Ark. If it's Sunday, it's contempt for religious people. pic.twitter.com/l022cz8p9l — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) December 29, 2019

First question: Why would NBC News allow something like that to be read on their airwaves?

No matter what Todd may actually think about the letter, reading from it and calling it “fascinating” indicates a quasi endorsement by him and his team, not to mention the fact that he followed it up with the refrain, “voters want to be lied to sometimes.”

Second question: Why did NBC News think it was a good idea to read a letter that included an attack on religion on this of all mornings?

On a morning after an attack on people of faith, @ChuckTodd uses an ugly Letter to the Editor to mock religious people. What a repugnant individual. https://t.co/1Z6jIbiDrI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 29, 2019

Members of the news media are supposed to report the facts and allow those watching to draw their own conclusions and form their own opinions. The reading of that editorial by Todd was totally unnecessary and further illustrates why Americans have such little trust in the mainstream media.

***

RELATED:

‘HILARIOUS’: Brian Stelter agreeing with WaPo journo that Trump’s base seizes on ‘any incident of aggrievement’ MELTS projection detectors