Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s ‘This Week’ that he believes big, bad money is the reason Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) had to end her presidential bid this past week.

Sen. Cory Booker criticizes big money in politics: "Kamala Harris stopped her campaign because of the campaign finance rules and the fact that she couldn't do what we see billionaires do in this race … there are a lot of people hurt this week." https://t.co/zB51wJOvKf pic.twitter.com/RSWdhAtJsA — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 8, 2019

By his logic, the remaining candidates in the Democrat primary must all be super-wealthy, which, as Stephanopoulos points out, is not the case.

.@GStephanopoulos pushes back: Candidates who are "not that wealthy" are "staying in and doing better," while billionaire Steyer is "pretty far back." Booker: "It's not just billionaires. It's the fact that Iowa voters should have the right to choose." https://t.co/aL9tW5bTS0 https://t.co/Xoxax9ViMu — ABC News (@ABC) December 8, 2019

Maybe the fact that Kamala Harris went from polling at 15.2 percent on July 5th (RCP average) to 3.7 percent on December 1st had something to do with it.

This claim seems popular, and I’m no fan of the billionaires in the race, but the truth seems more likely to be that Harris dropped out of the race because she peaked at around 15 percent in the molls months ago and recently plummeted to under 4 percent. https://t.co/AVj6I2TWDw — Cody Fenwick (@codytfenwick) December 8, 2019

Yeah… that’s why @KamalaHarris dropped out. You’re next @CoryBooker, unless you’ve got some big money supporting your campaign!! It is not the campaign finance rules. #ItsYou https://t.co/2656VjklFH — Evi Kokalari-Angelakis (@EviAngelakis) December 8, 2019

.@SenBooker Kamala Harris had no message.

You have no message.@TheDemocrats have no message. It’s the economy stupid! https://t.co/BaE7xnEo62 — Dan Beres (@dlb945) December 8, 2019

But in the interest of fairness, this means Sen. Booker is going to stop accepting money for his campaign, right?

First on CNN: Cory Booker has raised more than $1 million since Tuesday, when Kamala Harris dropped out and Booker began sounding the alarm on diminishing diversity in the Dem field. Of 33k donations, more than half came from new donors https://t.co/0Fwn47qoc2 — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) December 7, 2019

Guess not.

