Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s ‘This Week’ that he believes big, bad money is the reason Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) had to end her presidential bid this past week.

By his logic, the remaining candidates in the Democrat primary must all be super-wealthy, which, as Stephanopoulos points out, is not the case.

Maybe the fact that Kamala Harris went from polling at 15.2 percent on July 5th (RCP average) to 3.7 percent on December 1st had something to do with it.

But in the interest of fairness, this means Sen. Booker is going to stop accepting money for his campaign, right?

Guess not.

