According to Dayton Police dispatches, there was an interval of less than two minutes between the report of the first shot fired Saturday night in Dayton, Ohio and the shooter being taken down.

#OregonDistrict #update We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Via Wall Street Journal:

An officer told dispatchers the shooter was down less than two minutes after an initial report of shots fired, according to dispatch recordings archived by Broadcastify.

The shooting in Dayton killed nine people and injured 27, but according to the assistant Dayton Police chief, the quick response prevented it from being a lot worse:

“As bad as this has been, it could have been much, much worse,” Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper said.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) attested to the swift and courageous response of Dayton Police officers.

My daughter & a family friend had just entered the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting began across the street. Both reported of the visible @DaytonPolice presence before the shooting and the bravery they witnessed as officers ran toward the gun shots. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) August 4, 2019

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) commended the Dayton officers for their quick response and decisive action that put an end to the rampage.

I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy. I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2019

And President Trump also highlighted the response by law enforcement to the El Paso and Dayton shootings in a tweet on Sunday.

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Dayton Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper read the names of the victims who were killed.

WATCH: Police official reads the names of the 9 victims killed in the Dayton mass shooting attack. pic.twitter.com/VXI74ai1Wh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2019

