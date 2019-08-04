According to Dayton Police dispatches, there was an interval of less than two minutes between the report of the first shot fired Saturday night in Dayton, Ohio and the shooter being taken down.

Via Wall Street Journal:

An officer told dispatchers the shooter was down less than two minutes after an initial report of shots fired, according to dispatch recordings archived by Broadcastify.

The shooting in Dayton killed nine people and injured 27, but according to the assistant Dayton Police chief, the quick response prevented it from being a lot worse:

“As bad as this has been, it could have been much, much worse,” Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper said.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) attested to the swift and courageous response of Dayton Police officers.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) commended the Dayton officers for their quick response and decisive action that put an end to the rampage.

And President Trump also highlighted the response by law enforcement to the El Paso and Dayton shootings in a tweet on Sunday.

Dayton Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper read the names of the victims who were killed.

***

