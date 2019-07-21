House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) is now suddenly concerned about the unborn.

Here’s what he said on ABC’s ‘This Week’ with George Stephanopoulos.

.@GStephanopoulos: "Do you believe President Trump is a racist?" Rep. Elijah Cummings: "Yes, no doubt about it. I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt" https://t.co/3Hpmyqr8Sw pic.twitter.com/CmAMlojlwT — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 21, 2019

“I tried to give (President Trump) the benefit of the doubt, but I got to tell you, George, when I think about what he said to these young ladies, who are merely trying to bring excellence to government and trying to make sure that generations yet unborn have an opportunity to experience true democracy, when I hear those things, it takes me back.”

So the Squad are trying to bring “excellence” to government and make sure that those who have yet to be born receive opportunities.

Alrighty then.

Perhaps we could start by allowing “generations yet unborn” to live.

