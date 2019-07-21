House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) said Saturday at the Aspen Security Forum that he is still “not there yet” on moving forward with impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff on Trump impeachment: "I am not there yet. I am concerned about the message it send that a President can engage in conduct like this and not be impeached in the House. I think about that a lot. But I am also concerned with the message of a Senate acquittal." pic.twitter.com/riwHmvcCdS — The Hill (@thehill) July 21, 2019

He says he isn’t there on impeachment then gives all the reasons why they should be impeaching him.

“I don’t know whether we reach a tipping point where we say…the man needs to be impeached in the House…I am concerned about the message it sends that a president can engage in conduct like this and not be impeached in the House.” —@RepAdamSchiff at #AspenSecurity pic.twitter.com/84OGuIO4Nl — Aspen Security Forum (@AspenSecurity) July 21, 2019

Now where have we heard this before?

The same mouth on June 2nd.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff tells @GStephanopoulos "we're not there yet" on impeachment. "We have important oversight work we can do outside the context of impeachment and I think at this point, that is still the preferred course" https://t.co/1KA7z13fgZ pic.twitter.com/ZkYfHkeHJS — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 2, 2019

As a result, the courageous Intelligence Committee chairman is now banking on the Southern District of New York to provide legal recourse against Trump after he leaves the White House.

Adam Schiff says Trump is "essentially an unindicted co-conspirator" in the Cohen case and that SDNY may have to reopen its investigation into campaign finance violations after Trump leaves office, and DOJ "will have to weigh whether to indict the former president."

Via CBS pic.twitter.com/F0MeELuPvc — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 21, 2019

The House of Representatives’ investigation and attempted impeachment of Trump has been an unmitigated disaster, so Schiff and his cohorts are hoping the good ol’ SDNY will come through for them down the road.

Pathetic.

