House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) said Saturday at the Aspen Security Forum that he is still “not there yet” on moving forward with impeachment of President Donald Trump.

He says he isn’t there on impeachment then gives all the reasons why they should be impeaching him.

Trending

Now where have we heard this before?

The same mouth on June 2nd.

As a result, the courageous Intelligence Committee chairman is now banking on the Southern District of New York to provide legal recourse against Trump after he leaves the White House.

The House of Representatives’ investigation and attempted impeachment of Trump has been an unmitigated disaster, so Schiff and his cohorts are hoping the good ol’ SDNY will come through for them down the road.

Pathetic.

***

RELATED:

PIVOT! Adam Schiff has a new anti-Trump narrative to push, and he’s helping AOC run with it

AWKWARD: Rashida Tlaib brags about ABYSMAL House vote that only proves they don’t WANT to impeach Trump

Cue Resistance head explosions! Guess how today’s House vote to impeach Trump turned out (Plus: Ben Shapiro zings Pelosi

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDonald TrumpSouthern District New York