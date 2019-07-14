The Squad is the future of the Democrat Party, right?

They represent the brightest and most passionate on the Left, right?

If that’s the case, then Democrats may well be doomed, based on these poll numbers published by Axios.

Dem internal poll of swing voters (via @axios) pic.twitter.com/6Rfv9zBFsK — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 14, 2019

Only 9 percent of swing voters have a favorable view of Rep. Ilhan Omar, and only 22 percent of them have a favorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

No wonder Speaker Pelosi has been taking a harder line against them of late.

Perhaps someone should notify the 2020 Democrats lined up to beg for an endorsement from the ‘squad.’

Omar 53/9. Expect to see her in a lot of campaign ads https://t.co/Y7jTtHK2Bd — Chris Wilson (@WilsonWPA) July 14, 2019

Socialism was not popular either in the Axios poll findings.

So these swing voters are basically against everything the current Democrat Party is about.

Should be a fun 2020.

