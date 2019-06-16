NARAL is wishing “all the pro-choice dads” Happy Father’s Day because nothing says fatherhood quite like aborting children.

Happy #FathersDay to all the pro-choice dads out there! #MenForChoice support equality and value bodily autonomy—and that makes them great role models! pic.twitter.com/6MZbeGW1EA — NARAL (@NARAL) June 16, 2019

“Bodily autonomy” and stuff!

There is nothing more perverse than using Father’s Day to glorify abortion and celebrate men who reject fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/saRNkughNB — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) June 16, 2019

#FathersDay message from NARAL is unreal. They are wishing a “Happy Father’s Day” to pro-choice dads. Note to NARAL📝 “pro-choice dads” are men who have participated and cooperated in the killing of their children. Pro-choice dad is oxymoronic https://t.co/olWrRS13mF — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 16, 2019

Translation: "Thanks for helping us keep the lights on and our salaries paid by ensuring we never run out of babies to kill for profit." https://t.co/UYpEg9h8Md — Samantha Foster (@Happywife151) June 16, 2019

To add to the absolute absurdity of NARAL’s tweet, they used a picture featuring a small child.

So the geniuses at NARAL think it helps their cause to feature in their propaganda a BABY as an advocate of abortion???? Beam me up, Scotty. https://t.co/SYlzsSeiW9 — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) June 16, 2019

Odd that a pro abortion group is using babies to advertise with the tagline "Battle Born". https://t.co/dZIeYgj2zF — Foggy Anabasis (@foggyanabasis) June 16, 2019

Sad and sick!

***

