NARAL is wishing “all the pro-choice dads” Happy Father’s Day because nothing says fatherhood quite like aborting children.

“Bodily autonomy” and stuff!

To add to the absolute absurdity of NARAL’s tweet, they used a picture featuring a small child.

Sad and sick!

