Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) says Democrats should put up or shut up when it comes to whether they are going to impeach President Donald Trump, comparing the popularity of such an endeavor to skim milk.

.@SenJohnKennedy says if Democrats want to pursue the path of impeachment, they should “go hard or go home… go to Amazon online, buy a spine and do it.” https://t.co/aD7l5GPIXk pic.twitter.com/kJeApxm1ap — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 2, 2019

“My Democratic friends have got to make a decision on impeachment. Now, I think impeachment will be a Sisyphean task. It’ll be tough going in the Senate. Impeachment polls right up there with skim milk among the American people. But my advice to my Democratic friends is, if you want to do it, go hard or go home. If you want to do it, go to Amazon, buy a spine and do it.”

Sen. Kennedy, who tends to have a flamboyant style of phrasing things, told Democrats a couple of weeks ago that they needed to “urinate or get off the pot” regarding impeachment.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said Democrats need to "urinate or get off the pot" when it comes to impeachment proceedings against President Trump https://t.co/CpN5W3kJuW — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2019

But leading Democrats are scattered on the issue.

Rep. Clyburn (the majority whip) says they are going to impeach him once they get enough public support for it.

‘Educate the public’: Top Dem says ‘yes’ to impeachment and reveals the strategy, which is ALL politics https://t.co/LQgRsH9jbG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Schiff are hitting the brakes hard.

Nancy Pelosi reportedly feels impeachment of President Trump is a ‘fool’s errand’ https://t.co/mi2vIwJVzA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 30, 2019

Toothpaste = OUT of the tube: Desperate Adam Schiff tries to clean up the mess HE helped create https://t.co/iFoIl4uMxy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 2, 2019

They are being pushed by the extreme Left to impeach, but they also know what the consequences of doing so would be for them.

