Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) says Democrats should put up or shut up when it comes to whether they are going to impeach President Donald Trump, comparing the popularity of such an endeavor to skim milk.

“My Democratic friends have got to make a decision on impeachment. Now, I think impeachment will be a Sisyphean task. It’ll be tough going in the Senate. Impeachment polls right up there with skim milk among the American people. But my advice to my Democratic friends is, if you want to do it, go hard or go home. If you want to do it, go to Amazon, buy a spine and do it.”

Sen. Kennedy, who tends to have a flamboyant style of phrasing things, told Democrats a couple of weeks ago that they needed to “urinate or get off the pot” regarding impeachment.

But leading Democrats are scattered on the issue.

Rep. Clyburn (the majority whip) says they are going to impeach him once they get enough public support for it.

Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Schiff are hitting the brakes hard.

They are being pushed by the extreme Left to impeach, but they also know what the consequences of doing so would be for them.

