House majority whip James Clyburn (D-South Carolina) told CNN’s Jake Tapper that his party will eventually move on impeachment.

.@JakeTapper: “It sounds like you think that the President will be impeached, or at least proceedings will begin in the House at some point, but just not right now?"@WhipClyburn: "Yes, that's exactly what I feel." https://t.co/Y0gTFkzqeM #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/LPvGXjuzc0 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 2, 2019

Someone might want to alert Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi reportedly feels impeachment of President Trump is a ‘fool’s errand’ https://t.co/mi2vIwJVzA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 30, 2019

And Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff.

Toothpaste = OUT of the tube: Desperate Adam Schiff tries to clean up the mess HE helped create https://t.co/iFoIl4uMxy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 2, 2019

Clyburn: “We think that we have to bring the public along … We do believe that if we sufficiently, effectively educate the public, then we will have done our jobs and we can move on an impeachment vote.”

That should go well.

What will determine the public has been "effectively educated"? https://t.co/Lt0gMKECdG — Edward Mapp (@etmapp) June 2, 2019

And what does public sentiment have to do with impeachment proceedings?

After building public support, not after finding actual crime.

He he he he! https://t.co/CajQxOapkr — Dr Dare Tanko🇳🇬🅽🇳🇬 (@daretanko) June 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the Left and the media are giddy over Clyburn going further than other House Democrats.

The No. 3 House Dem leader differing in tone from the top two https://t.co/p5iWfVFUhh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 2, 2019

Wherein Whip Clyburn seems to go farther than others in Dem House leadership: https://t.co/BmTz9Y5bHQ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 2, 2019

This is new, newsy, notable… as House whip and a senior member of the Black Caucus, Clyburn wouldn’t say this if he didn’t have a sense of the eventual vote count. Puts on camera what many have been saying privately for weeks: Impeachment is inevitable. https://t.co/pvtAPqDI3e — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 2, 2019

No clearer indication that the whip count is shifting on impeachment proceedings. https://t.co/O5j0ii3LnO — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 2, 2019

Something tells us if they can’t find the 218 votes, the public will never become “fully educated.”

***