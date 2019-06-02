House majority whip James Clyburn (D-South Carolina) told CNN’s Jake Tapper that his party will eventually move on impeachment.

Someone might want to alert Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

And Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff.

Clyburn:  “We think that we have to bring the public along … We do believe that if we sufficiently, effectively educate the public, then we will have done our jobs and we can move on an impeachment vote.”

That should go well.

And what does public sentiment have to do with impeachment proceedings?

Meanwhile, the Left and the media are giddy over Clyburn going further than other House Democrats.

Something tells us if they can’t find the 218 votes, the public will never become “fully educated.”

