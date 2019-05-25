There is perhaps no more solemn reminder of the many brave individuals who have given their lives for our freedom than the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Those who guard the tomb (something that is done every minute of every day) are known as Tomb Sentinels.

On Wednesday, one Sentinel did not let harsh conditions prevent him from honoring the fallen.

1 of 4: On Wednesday, torrential rain and drastic wind gusts overcame America’s most hallowed grounds. Visitors ran for cover. News media piled into vehicles together. The streets flooded. Trees as old as the cemetery itself broke at the trunk and came crashing down. pic.twitter.com/B1xBgsGIOm — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 25, 2019

2 of 4: But America's Regiment endured. They found low ground and held fast through the wind and the rain. Some had to be to ordered to stand down from planting flags, still determined to continue to #HonorTheFallen. pic.twitter.com/zt8EN3twh4 — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 25, 2019

3 of 4: One of the most extraordinary displays of discipline and dedication to duty ever to be witnessed at @ArlingtonNatl was taking place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. With only a few watching from cover, a Tomb Sentinel approached the Unknowns with U.S. flags in hand. pic.twitter.com/5nI6s5oXmK — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 25, 2019

4 of 4: As thunder shook the ground & rains washed down, the Tomb Sentinel pierced through the elements w/breath-taking precision. He knelt & placed the flags in honor of the Unknowns. Humans have their limits, but @USArmyOldGuard has yet to meet theirs. #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/t1VA3c8dDd — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 25, 2019

What a tribute.

