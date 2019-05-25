There is perhaps no more solemn reminder of the many brave individuals who have given their lives for our freedom than the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Those who guard the tomb (something that is done every minute of every day) are known as Tomb Sentinels.

On Wednesday, one Sentinel did not let harsh conditions prevent him from honoring the fallen.

Trending

What a tribute.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Arlington National CemeteryTomb of the Unknown SoldierTomb Sentinel