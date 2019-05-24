House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York) had a health scare during a press conference with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday.

Video shows Nadler appearing to faint during the event.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) appears to faint during a press conference with Bill de Blasiopic.twitter.com/iFaGg7wLmd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 24, 2019

One of his assistants tells CNN that the issue is believed to have been dehydration and that he is now undergoing a check-up.

Nadler aide Daniel Schwartz says the congressman "is OK" and that he "seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up." https://t.co/mdegCoQ3mT — CNN (@CNN) May 24, 2019

Good thing there seemed to be plenty of medical personnel at the event.

***

RELATED: