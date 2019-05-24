House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York) had a health scare during a press conference with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday.

Video shows Nadler appearing to faint during the event.

One of his assistants tells CNN that the issue is believed to have been dehydration and that he is now undergoing a check-up.

Good thing there seemed to be plenty of medical personnel at the event.

