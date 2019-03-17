After being quoted by Vanity Fair magazine as saying he was “born to run,” Beto O’Rourke has received criticism from other Democrat presidential candidates for using elitist language to describe himself.

Here is Beto’s exact quote from Vanity Fair:

The more he talks, the more he likes the sound of what he’s saying. “I want to be in it,” he says, now leaning forward. “Man, I’m just born to be in it, and want to do everything I humanly can for this country at this moment.”

Now, it appears that Beto is walking the comment back.

How does he hope he didn’t say something he was quoted as saying?

Trending

A lot of strange things have happened, but this may be the first where a candidate calls a quote of himself from literally the past week fake news.

Regardless of what he says now, other Democrats are going to use the original quote against him on the trail.

RELATED:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeVanity Fair