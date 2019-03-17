After being quoted by Vanity Fair magazine as saying he was “born to run,” Beto O’Rourke has received criticism from other Democrat presidential candidates for using elitist language to describe himself.

"I wasn't born to run. But I am running,” said the Minnesota senator, one of the five female lawmakers vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination https://t.co/3raiEnpqUe — POLITICO (@politico) March 17, 2019

Here is Beto’s exact quote from Vanity Fair:

The more he talks, the more he likes the sound of what he’s saying. “I want to be in it,” he says, now leaning forward. “Man, I’m just born to be in it, and want to do everything I humanly can for this country at this moment.”

Now, it appears that Beto is walking the comment back.

"Man, I hope I didn't say that" @BetoORourke "I don't know that anyone is born for an office or a position" asked about @VanityFair cover story quoting him on running as "I am born to do this." — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 17, 2019

How does he hope he didn’t say something he was quoted as saying?

Um, he said it. In the context of the moment, and in the article, he was trying to telegraph his enthusiasm for running. But word choice is meaningful. https://t.co/FnimBb7F1k — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) March 17, 2019

Man. Reallly backtracking from all this. https://t.co/3vGuyYlgV5 — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) March 17, 2019

A lot of strange things have happened, but this may be the first where a candidate calls a quote of himself from literally the past week fake news.

Lol.. this dude is parody https://t.co/h7ngKLleG2 — Latin America IS NOT your backyard!!! (@basspankai) March 17, 2019

Regardless of what he says now, other Democrats are going to use the original quote against him on the trail.

