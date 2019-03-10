Did you wake up feeling grumpy today?

Does your clock not show the same numbers as it did this time yesterday?

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan are here to help.

From WaPo:  “If the Sunshine Protection Act became law, it would essentially end daylight saving time by making it the new, permanent, immutable standard time.”

If Rubio decides to run for president again in 2024 and makes this the centerpiece of his platform, he might win in a landslide.

In fact, Trump should tie wall funding to this measure.

