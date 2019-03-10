Did you wake up feeling grumpy today?

Does your clock not show the same numbers as it did this time yesterday?

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan are here to help.

People across America are waking up this morning grumpy at losing an hour because of “springing forward” to daylight saving time. This week I once again filed my bill to end this “obsolete, confusing and unhealthy” practice. https://t.co/zwmOGBFJpj — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2019

From WaPo: “If the Sunshine Protection Act became law, it would essentially end daylight saving time by making it the new, permanent, immutable standard time.”

If Rubio decides to run for president again in 2024 and makes this the centerpiece of his platform, he might win in a landslide.

. @marcorubio is right. I don't understand why anyone would be in favor of daytime saving time. What are the advantages of it? https://t.co/kg9mfgXVh5 — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh3) March 10, 2019

A bill we can all get behind https://t.co/KLlIlAXjcC — Sports Fan Guy (@KyleinKC) March 10, 2019

He understands my pain 😞 https://t.co/b2QBtYhVGR — Angie (@angiequips) March 10, 2019

USA USA USA USA USA https://t.co/RPOfaHRoN7 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 10, 2019

In fact, Trump should tie wall funding to this measure.