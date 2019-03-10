House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff told NBC’s Chuck Todd that it is a mistake for special counsel Robert Mueller not to have a sit-down interview with President Donald Trump.

Michael Cohen voluntarily testified under oath and provided corroborating evidence, so people can judge his credibility. Trump believes he’s under no obligation to be honest with the public, and refuses to testify. To find out the truth, Mueller should compel his testimony. pic.twitter.com/blgJaclMSb — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 10, 2019

He says Mueller feels “time pressure” to complete the investigation and doesn’t want to have a prolonged fight about subpoenaing the president.

Chairman @RepAdamSchiff tells MTP that he believes Mueller faces “time pressure” to finish his investigation — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 10, 2019

Time pressure?

Since when has Mueller shown any signs of expediently bringing this taxpayer-funded investigation-palooza to a merciful conclusion?

Yes because 3 years of investigations without a predicate and with fraudulently obtained warrants isn’t enough. https://t.co/E8itDvRXKb — Will Davis (@willpdavis) March 10, 2019

mueller report expected in the next two years, sources tell the daily beast — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) March 8, 2019

Perhaps Rep. Schiff is referring to unhappy dead people.

‘This is a joke, right?’ Newsweek’s take on ‘elderly Americans’ and the Mueller report might be their HOTTEST ever https://t.co/P3BvRLwURq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 9, 2019

And keep in mind, Trump has already submitted written answers to Mueller’s team.

Democrats are looking increasingly desperate with each passing day, and perhaps it’s because they are learning more about what the Mueller report is actually going to be.