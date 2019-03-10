House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff told NBC’s Chuck Todd that it is a mistake for special counsel Robert Mueller not to have a sit-down interview with President Donald Trump.

He says Mueller feels “time pressure” to complete the investigation and doesn’t want to have a prolonged fight about subpoenaing the president.

Time pressure?

Since when has Mueller shown any signs of expediently bringing this taxpayer-funded investigation-palooza to a merciful conclusion?

Perhaps Rep. Schiff is referring to unhappy dead people.

And keep in mind, Trump has already submitted written answers to Mueller’s team.

Democrats are looking increasingly desperate with each passing day, and perhaps it’s because they are learning more about what the Mueller report is actually going to be.

