Today in climate ridiculousness and House Democrats comedy we have a scheduled subcommittee hearing scheduled by them that was supposed to address “climate denial.”

It was adjourned after they got outvoted by Republicans in the committee because only two of them showed up.

House Democrats scheduled a subcommittee hearing on climate change. Not enough of them showed up to outvote the Republicans.@replouiegohmert called to adjourn the meeting. The motion succeeded (4-2). The hearing adjourned. Full video: https://t.co/HzVP7pIJuW pic.twitter.com/0pPGV31Xuy — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) February 26, 2019

Republicans just rolled Democrats on the House Natural Resources committee. At a hearing on climate denial, every GOP member showed up and voted to adjourn. Dems were out-voted 4-2. — Adam Aton (@AdamAton) February 26, 2019

Who needs a hearing anyway now that they have AOC and the Green New Deal?