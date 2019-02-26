The U.S. House, controlled by Democrats, voted 245-182 to overturn President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the southern border.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic-led House votes 245-182 to block Trump emergency declaration for wall money, sending issue to GOP-led Senate. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 26, 2019

House votes 245-182 to terminate Pres Trump's national emergency for funding to build a southern border wall. 13 Republicans voted with 232 Democrats to terminate. Measure now goes to the Senate, where @senatemajldr said he would bring it up for a vote. pic.twitter.com/GROlEeuoef — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 26, 2019

The House failed to get the two-thirds support that would be needed to override a veto.

It now heads to the Senate.

Hse ok’s measure to overturn Trump’s nat’l emergency. But a successful veto override needs a 2/3 vote by both bodies of Congress. With 427 voting, that means the House needed 285 yeas to have a veto-proof margin on this legislation. So the House fell 40 votes short of that goal — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 26, 2019

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell indicates that his chamber won’t be taking the measure up until the middle of March.

#McConnell says the resolution will be taken up in #Senate before lawmakers start their next recess on March 15. — Nancy Ognanovich (@NOgnanovich) February 26, 2019

We’ll see where this goes.