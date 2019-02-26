The U.S. House, controlled by Democrats, voted 245-182 to overturn President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency along the southern border.

The House failed to get the two-thirds support that would be needed to override a veto.

It now heads to the Senate.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell indicates that his chamber won’t be taking the measure up until the middle of March.

We’ll see where this goes.

