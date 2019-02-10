Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s made his first public appearance since his wild press conference last week with Gayle King on CBS’ “This Morning.”

He is trying to explain why he’s the person to guide his state through the troubled waters, which were created by a controversy … about him.

Uhhhh.

Also, did he just say, “whether it be good or bad,” regarding slavery?

Dude.

And to top it all, he touted his being in “life and death” situations with children.

Attributes Northam gave to himself during the interview:  I am a healer. I am strong. I have empathy. I have courage. I have a moral compass.

Tags: CBSGayle KingRalph NorthamVirginia