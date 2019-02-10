Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s made his first public appearance since his wild press conference last week with Gayle King on CBS’ “This Morning.”

He is trying to explain why he’s the person to guide his state through the troubled waters, which were created by a controversy … about him.

Gov. Ralph Northam tells @GayleKing: "Virginia needs someone that can heal. There's no better person to do that than a doctor. Virginia also needs someone who is strong, who has empathy, who has courage and who has a moral compass. And that's why I'm not going anywhere" pic.twitter.com/pHgxM7oGKh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 10, 2019

“Virginia needs someone that can heal.” – says one of the people who created the wound https://t.co/zL4uHl5rNV — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) February 10, 2019

Uhhhh.

Is this a joke? https://t.co/EPgOsVsEB6 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 10, 2019

Also, did he just say, “whether it be good or bad,” regarding slavery?

“The 400 year anniversary of the history [of slavery] whether it be good or bad” It be bad, Ralph pic.twitter.com/pgUe09SVe1 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) February 10, 2019

Dude.

This guy Northam gets creepier and less grammatical by the day. #DoctorHealThyself https://t.co/I8FYEeAGmZ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 10, 2019

And to top it all, he touted his being in “life and death” situations with children.

Empathy and moral compass as you calmly discuss how doctors will possibly kill a newborn baby? https://t.co/r3bAm5WkBN — Sandwich Lady (@jessepstein) February 10, 2019

Is he agreeing to heal those babies now ??? https://t.co/XlH53W8KaY — Jane (@OrthoA) February 10, 2019

Attributes Northam gave to himself during the interview: I am a healer. I am strong. I have empathy. I have courage. I have a moral compass.