In a recent interview with PBS, defeated Georgia gubernatorial candidate and Democrat Stacey Abrams said she would not oppose non-citizens voting in U.S. elections.

Yes, that is really a thing she said.

Margaret Hoover asks former Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams if she supports non-citizens voting in local elections. Abrams responds, " I wouldn’t oppose it." pic.twitter.com/QjshlW5Se5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 13, 2019

Since Democrats apparently don’t care if our country is without borders, why not let the whole world vote in our elections, too?

The fact that there are major officeholders (or nearly) out there who would actually think this, much less say it out loud and on a camera, is a very serious matter.

This question should be asked to all elected officials, especially AOC and the 2020 presidential candidates. https://t.co/5FjNuBChNL — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 13, 2019

‘Fox and Friends’ host Brian Kilmeade ripped Abrams’ comments.

Brian Kilmeade gets incredulous about Stacey Abrams and Bill de Blasio each promoting the idea of granting non-citizens the right to vote in local elections. "Where do we come in as Americans?" pic.twitter.com/01NDR08bL3 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 14, 2019

It is apparent that many on the Left have no idea what kind of dangers a lack of national sovereignty poses to Americans.

Or maybe they just don’t care.

Thanks for being honest https://t.co/BAaV8sNhIk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2019

Dems: The alleged Russian collusion in the last election is so troubling we must stop everything, get to the bottom of it right now and impeach President Trump no matter what.

Also Dems: Hey, why don’t we allow people from all over the world to vote in our elections?